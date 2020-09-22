Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,251 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of WD-40 worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in WD-40 by 83.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,149,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after buying an additional 78,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,260,000 after buying an additional 68,144 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 40.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 38,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 3,630.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total value of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

WDFC stock opened at $193.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.14 and its 200-day moving average is $188.49.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

