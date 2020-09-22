Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,035 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Targa Resources worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 9,938.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

