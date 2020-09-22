Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 3,059.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Yeti worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Yeti by 1,958.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yeti by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yeti stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.76. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 23,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $1,186,189.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,077,473.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,504. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Yeti from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

