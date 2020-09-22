Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Solaredge Technologies worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,291,000 after purchasing an additional 588,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,361 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 296.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,088,000 after purchasing an additional 625,351 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,364,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $190.41 on Tuesday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $229.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.66.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 8,497 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $1,746,133.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,648,113. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.