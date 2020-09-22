Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in WEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,098,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,493,000 after buying an additional 154,807 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 14.4% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,539,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,475,000 after acquiring an additional 319,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 42.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 455,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WEX by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 853,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,828,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEX. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.76.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WEX opened at $138.51 on Tuesday. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.39 and a 200 day moving average of $144.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

