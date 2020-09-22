FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of FLIR Systems worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,745 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 108.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,761,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,832 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 110.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,074,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,357,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,646,000 after purchasing an additional 605,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

