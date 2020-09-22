Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 91.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

FWONA opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. FBN Securities raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

