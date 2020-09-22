Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 43,475 Shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,475 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fortress Biotech worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,264,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 142.0% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 2,596,138 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 439,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 185,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 25.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 52,500 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Hoenlein purchased 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,006.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,006. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $410.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.27.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

