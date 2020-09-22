Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aptinyx by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 55,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 84,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aptinyx by 30.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 15.9% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

APTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $157.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.29. Aptinyx Inc has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,764.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%. Analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

