Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $158,000 Investment in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,866,000 after acquiring an additional 209,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 46,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 83,474 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 92,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,025.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 605,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFS opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $25.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

