Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 12,500 Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 27,602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 22,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Shares of BRKS opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.49. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $422,833.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,334 shares in the company, valued at $17,536,550.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,334 shares in the company, valued at $17,340,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,271 shares of company stock worth $9,038,632 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

