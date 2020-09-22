Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a PEG ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,868,605. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.06.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.