AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 1,035.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,683 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,403,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,679,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,372,000 after buying an additional 860,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,442,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,607,000 after purchasing an additional 803,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,060,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,224,000 after purchasing an additional 649,549 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

NYSE:KRC opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $88.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

