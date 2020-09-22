Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 7,800 Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 83.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 8.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 18.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of BCPC opened at $95.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $95.51. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.35 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.