Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $35,000 Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of FCVT opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st.

