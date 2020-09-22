AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,188 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Lantheus worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 8.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,063,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 30.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 38.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 42.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.16 million, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $27.12.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 22,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $354,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 607,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,765.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

