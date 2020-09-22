AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Integer worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Integer by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Integer by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 968,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,713,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer stock opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.77. Integer Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $652,820.00. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

