Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 344.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 225.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 69,382 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $674,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 142.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 62,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $125,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

HOPE opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $913.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. Hope Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

