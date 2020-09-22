Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.68.

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 336.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

