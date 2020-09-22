Jane Street Group LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,545 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 91.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $144,554.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,322 shares in the company, valued at $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPAI stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.00 and a beta of 1.24. Retail Properties of America Inc has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RPAI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

