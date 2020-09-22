Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 561.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after buying an additional 266,793 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,621,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,043,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,543,000 after buying an additional 78,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDA. TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.33.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $139.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.31. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $149.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

