AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,358 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TreeHouse Foods worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 648,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

Shares of THS opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.