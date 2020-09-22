AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 130,394 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130,394 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 971,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,654,000 after purchasing an additional 281,568 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 672,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,165 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 647,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 338,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,061,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $127.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.83. The company has a current ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

