AQR Capital Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1,361.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 153,825 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Douglas Emmett worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

