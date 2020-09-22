AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,812 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 24.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 178.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $204,670.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,822 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $189,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,943 shares of company stock valued at $713,430. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.52. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $137.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGRC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

