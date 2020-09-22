UBS Group Reiterates “€180.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €180.00 ($211.76) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €161.50 ($190.00).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €133.60 ($157.18) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €130.98. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

