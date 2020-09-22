Analysts Anticipate Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 55.04%.

CNS stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $78.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 21,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

