Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.16. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIVO. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 7.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 18.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 13.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 366,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.74. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

