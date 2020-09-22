AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 378.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.69.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $14,436,468.43. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total value of $285,443.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,412,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,599 shares of company stock valued at $39,280,022. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $267.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $317.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.