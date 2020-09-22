AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 109,567 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 430.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 109,567 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Immunomedics worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunomedics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.85.

Immunomedics stock opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 3.42.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

