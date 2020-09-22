EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 982.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,822 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of EnerSys worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in EnerSys by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in EnerSys by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $322,352.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $80.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

