AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,169 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of CorVel worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CorVel by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CorVel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

CRVL opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.82. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $86,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 910,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,370,194.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $244,746.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,727,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,260,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,198 shares of company stock worth $8,904,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

