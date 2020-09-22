Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,621 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Encore Wire worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $950.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $253.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 2.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Encore Wire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

