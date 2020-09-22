AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 96.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,172,309 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,451,000 after buying an additional 2,769,648 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 128.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,464 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $33,891,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,315,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,727,000 after purchasing an additional 647,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $29,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.65 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

