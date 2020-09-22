AQR Capital Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.