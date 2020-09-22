AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 61,491 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 61,491 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 141.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 136.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNKN opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $81.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNKN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

