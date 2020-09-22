Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 646,420 Shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 5,484.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,420 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Tailored Brands were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 3,511.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 476,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 462,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 55.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 414,514 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 500.0% during the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 28.5% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 349,295 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 122.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 508,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 280,079 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLRD stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.47. Tailored Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLRD. ValuEngine cut Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

