Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust also reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 45.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FCPT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

FCPT stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 4,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,255.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

