Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $619,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,958,248,000 after acquiring an additional 938,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after buying an additional 573,372 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 416.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,597,000 after buying an additional 432,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,800,000 after acquiring an additional 390,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 176,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,195,000 after acquiring an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $276.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $288.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.91.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

