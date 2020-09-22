Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 32,047 Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 236.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.12% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.91 million, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $40.88.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.72 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

