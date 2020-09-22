Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.65. Franklin Electric posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $26,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $665,245.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,107. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

FELE stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

