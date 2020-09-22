Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.92. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.07.

CPB stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 62,436 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $6,138,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

