Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 235,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.26% of Waitr as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waitr by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRH. B. Riley started coverage on Waitr in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of WTRH opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $397.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -4.30.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

