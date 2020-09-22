Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,443 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,243 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,853,000 after buying an additional 176,578 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.1% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.6% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

