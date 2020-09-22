Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $632,000 Stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Legg Mason by 1,750.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Legg Mason in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Shares of Legg Mason stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. Legg Mason Inc has a twelve month low of $33.99 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.