Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,300,000 after purchasing an additional 258,579 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Relx by 143,508.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Investec upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ABN Amro downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. Relx PLC has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

