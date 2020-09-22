Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $619,000 Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON stock opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SON. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.