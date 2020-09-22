Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $621,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 80.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,157 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 267,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 83,468 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 125,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYF opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

