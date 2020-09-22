Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,436 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of EQT worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in EQT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 1,839.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 1,164,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EQT by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,443 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in EQT by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,736,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 382,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in EQT by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

NYSE EQT opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

