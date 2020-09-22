Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 47,731 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,731 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in EQT by 80.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

